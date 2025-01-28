Congo in Crisis: Unrest Amidst Rebel Advance in Goma
Protests erupted in Kinshasa as demonstrators targeted foreign embassies, demanding action against Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels in eastern Congo. The rebels, aiming for control of Goma, have intensified the region's humanitarian crisis and prompted international condemnation of Rwanda's involvement.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, demonstrators in Kinshasa targeted several foreign embassies on Tuesday, including those of Rwanda, France, and Belgium. The protestors demanded decisive action against Rwanda's support for the advancing M23 rebels in eastern Congo.
The unrest witnessed violent scenes, as police deployed teargas to disperse crowds setting fires and looting. Meanwhile, the security forces struggled against the rebel's bold move into Goma, an eastern city critically impacted by decades-long conflict.
The situation in Goma has reached an alarming threshold. Thousands of residents are frantically fleeing violence amid intense fighting and humanitarian gridlocks. Meanwhile, international dialogues continue, with the U.S. and others denouncing Rwanda for its perceived role in the escalation.
