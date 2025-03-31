Nepal PM Holds Former King Responsible for Violent Pro-Monarch Protests

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has laid the blame on former King Gyanendra Shah for the violence and disorder stemming from the pro-monarch protests on March 28. Addressing the tumultuous House of Representatives on Monday, Oli insisted that Shah should be held accountable for the mayhem.

"Individuals involved in such criminal activities will not receive immunity. The former King cannot escape responsibility for this violence," Oli declared, referencing the violent protest led by business figure Durga Prasai and Nawaraj Subedi, which resulted in clashes and vandalism. Oli highlighted Shah's meeting with protest leaders a day prior to the incident as suspicious.

The government, determined to uphold justice, has apprehended over 100 protesters, including top leaders of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), in connection with the violence in Kathmandu's Tinkune. Oli promises a comprehensive report on the incident, with the Home Minister scheduled to present findings to the parliament soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)