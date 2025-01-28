Mumbai Police Uncover Strong Evidence in Saif Ali Khan's Attack Case

The Mumbai police have announced significant progress in their investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, revealing key evidence that points to the involvement of a Bangladeshi national. The incident, which took place on January 16, saw Khan stabbed six times at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

On January 19, authorities apprehended Shariful Islam in connection with the case, and additional evidence is being gathered to substantiate the charges against him. According to Paramjit Dahiya, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region), the evidence includes physical, documentary, and technical elements.

As the investigation progresses, the police have employed face recognition technology and are verifying the fingerprints obtained from the scene. Statements from Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and staff present during the incident have been recorded to support the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)