Dress Code Enforcement at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

The iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai will implement a new dress code starting next week, barring entry to devotees wearing short skirts or revealing clothing.

This move by the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) follows numerous complaints about inappropriate clothing that reportedly made other visitors uncomfortable.

The temple, which draws thousands of worshippers daily, aims to ensure respect and decorum by encouraging devotees to don decent Indian attire that covers the body adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)