Floral Deluge Elevates Spiritual Fervor at Maha Kumbh Mela
On Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government will shower rose petals on devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela's Amrit Snan in Sangam. With 25 quintals of petals ready, the floral spectacle enhances the spiritual experience. This initiative aims to provide a divine experience during the anticipated large gathering.
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to enhance the spiritual fervor of the Maha Kumbh Mela by showering rose petals over devotees attending the Amrit Snan ritual on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.
An anticipated 10 crore devotees will partake in the event, with 25 quintals of rose petals prepared for the ceremony. These floral showers aim to create a divine and unforgettable spectacle for the crowd.
Horticulture officials, led by VK Singh, will conduct multiple petal showers throughout the day at all ghats to amplify the visual appeal and spiritual energy of the gathering.
