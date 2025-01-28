Left Menu

SM Khan Foundation: A Legacy of Service and Impact

The family of late SM Khan, a notable Indian Information Service officer, met President Droupadi Murmu to announce the creation of the SM Khan Foundation. This non-profit organization aims to promote education, healthcare access, and community development in honor of Khan's lifelong dedication to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:44 IST
The family of the late SM Khan, an esteemed Indian Information Service officer, have taken meaningful steps to preserve his legacy by announcing the formation of a non-profit organization in his honor. Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, they detailed plans for the SM Khan Foundation.

The foundation is established to reflect and continue Khan's dedication to public service and societal advancement. It will focus on pivotal areas such as education, medical care access, and fostering community development. The initiative received a warm welcome from President Murmu, who expressed her condolences and commended the family's intent.

Shehnaz Khan, Khan's wife, conveyed the family's gratitude for the support from many societal segments. The newly formed organization plans to launch initiatives to empower underserved communities, particularly through educational scholarships and medical aid, upholding the values SM Khan championed during his life and career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

