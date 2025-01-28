Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': A Fresh Take on Aggressive Roles

Shahid Kapoor is set to star in "Deva", an upcoming film where he plays a defiant police officer. Unlike his previous role in "Kabir Singh", Kapoor promises a unique take. Pooja Hegde co-stars as a journalist, and the film promises an action-packed narrative, releasing January 31.

Updated: 28-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:57 IST
Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': A Fresh Take on Aggressive Roles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor teased fans about his latest project, "Deva", in which he portrays a defiant police officer. Kapoor clarified that his character is a departure from the controversial Kabir Singh, assuring audiences of a unique experience.

The movie also features Pooja Hegde, who plays a journalist. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" is described as an action-packed roller-coaster filled with thrill and drama, set to release on January 31.

Hegde commended Kapoor for his insightful conversations and shared her excitement in playing roles that resonate with her as an actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

