Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva': A Fresh Take on Aggressive Roles

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor teased fans about his latest project, "Deva", in which he portrays a defiant police officer. Kapoor clarified that his character is a departure from the controversial Kabir Singh, assuring audiences of a unique experience.

The movie also features Pooja Hegde, who plays a journalist. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, "Deva" is described as an action-packed roller-coaster filled with thrill and drama, set to release on January 31.

Hegde commended Kapoor for his insightful conversations and shared her excitement in playing roles that resonate with her as an actor.

