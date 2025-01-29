Left Menu

Chaos at Sangam: Stampede-Like Situation Mars Sacred Ritual

A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh resulted in multiple injuries as thousands gathered for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya. The ritual, featuring the rare Triveni Yog after 144 years, drew a massive crowd of pilgrims. Some were hospitalized after a barrier broke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 04:54 IST
Chaos at Sangam: Stampede-Like Situation Mars Sacred Ritual
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, chaos erupted at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya ritual, leaving multiple casualties feared in a 'stampede-like' situation, according to officials. The Amrit Snan, one of the most significant events of the festival, witnessed thousands flocking to the site for a holy bath.

A rare celestial event, known as 'Triveni Yog', occurring for the first time in 144 years, added spiritual significance to this year's ritual. Akanksha Rana, the Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, reported injuries and hospitalizations following the collapse of a barrier at the site.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the injuries. As this sacred day is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims, the incident raises concerns over crowd management and safety protocols at such massive religious congregations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025