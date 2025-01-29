Chaos at Sangam: Stampede-Like Situation Mars Sacred Ritual
A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh resulted in multiple injuries as thousands gathered for a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya. The ritual, featuring the rare Triveni Yog after 144 years, drew a massive crowd of pilgrims. Some were hospitalized after a barrier broke.
Amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, chaos erupted at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya ritual, leaving multiple casualties feared in a 'stampede-like' situation, according to officials. The Amrit Snan, one of the most significant events of the festival, witnessed thousands flocking to the site for a holy bath.
A rare celestial event, known as 'Triveni Yog', occurring for the first time in 144 years, added spiritual significance to this year's ritual. Akanksha Rana, the Officer on Special Duty for the Mela, reported injuries and hospitalizations following the collapse of a barrier at the site.
Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the injuries. As this sacred day is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims, the incident raises concerns over crowd management and safety protocols at such massive religious congregations.
