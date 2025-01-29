Chaos at Kumbh: Stampede at Sangam Sparks Fear
A stampede-like situation at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh resulted in multiple injuries as millions gathered for Mauni Amavasya's holy bath. Prime Minister Modi contacted the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for urgent aid. The event was overshadowed by the Akharas canceling their 'Amrit Snan'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A chaotic scene unfolded at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh as millions of pilgrims gathered for the holy Mauni Amavasya bath, leading to a stampede-like situation with several injuries reported.
In the wake of the incident, Akharas canceled their sacred 'Amrit Snan', although ordinary devotees continued with their rituals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly engaged with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging prompt response measures to address the situation, as the Triveni Yog celestial phenomenon heightened the day's spiritual importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumbh
- stampede
- Sangam
- Mauni Amavasya
- pilgrims
- Amrit Snan
- incident
- Triveni Yog
- Modi
- Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sacred Dive: Celebrating 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela
Amrit Snan: A Divine Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela
Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan: A Spiritual Dive at Triveni Sangam
Global Devotion: Women Pilgrims Unite at Maha Kumbh Mela