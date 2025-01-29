Chaos at Kumbh: Stampede at Sangam Sparks Fear

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh as millions of pilgrims gathered for the holy Mauni Amavasya bath, leading to a stampede-like situation with several injuries reported.

In the wake of the incident, Akharas canceled their sacred 'Amrit Snan', although ordinary devotees continued with their rituals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly engaged with Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging prompt response measures to address the situation, as the Triveni Yog celestial phenomenon heightened the day's spiritual importance.

