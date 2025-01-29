Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh: A Call for Safety Reforms

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed his deep condolences to the families of pilgrims who lost loved ones in a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.

The accidental stampede occurred early Wednesday morning in the Sangam area as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Multiple casualties and injuries were reported.

Calling for a thorough inquiry, Soren urged the Union government to take necessary steps to prevent such tragedies and ensure future safety at mass gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)