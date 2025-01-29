Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh: A Call for Safety Reforms
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed condolences after a tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He wished a speedy recovery for the injured and urged for a thorough investigation by the Union government. Soren emphasized the need for improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed his deep condolences to the families of pilgrims who lost loved ones in a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.
The accidental stampede occurred early Wednesday morning in the Sangam area as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. Multiple casualties and injuries were reported.
Calling for a thorough inquiry, Soren urged the Union government to take necessary steps to prevent such tragedies and ensure future safety at mass gatherings.
