Odisha: From Temples to Tiaras - A New Destination Wedding Hub
The Odisha government is diversifying its tourism strategies to include destination weddings and MICE tourism. The state aims to compete with popular spots like Rajasthan and Goa by promoting beach towns and eco-retreats. Efforts include infrastructure development and cultural programs to attract high-profile events.
The Odisha government is charting new territory in its tourism strategy by focusing on destination weddings and MICE tourism, stepping beyond its famed temple tours and Buddhist circuits. With its pristine coastlines and rich natural beauty, the state intends to rival eminent locations like Rajasthan and Goa.
The state tourism department is actively promoting coastal towns such as Puri, Konark, and Gopalpur as ideal venues for opulent weddings and corporate events. Director Samarth Verma reveals plans to utilize lavish accommodations and eco-retreats for hosting large-scale gatherings.
Key industry figures express optimism while highlighting the necessity for infrastructure improvements, including luxury hotels and enhanced air connectivity, to fully realize Odisha's potential as a top-tier destination.
