Tableaux Triumph at Republic Day Celebrations

The 76th Republic Day celebrations saw Uttar Pradesh's tableau, which showcased the ongoing Mahakumbh, clinching the first prize. The tableau highlighted the pivotal cultural event, securing accolades for its depiction.

The Defence Ministry announced that Tripura's tableau on 'Eternal Reverence' followed closely, earning the second prize among states and union territories. Andhra Pradesh's presentation of eco-friendly wooden toys was recognized as the third-best.

Among central ministries and departments, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' tableau emerged as the winner, while Delhi Police claimed the honor of best marching contingent within Central Armed Police Forces.

