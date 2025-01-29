Tableaux Triumph at Republic Day Celebrations
Uttar Pradesh's tableau won the first prize at the Republic Day celebrations, with Tripura and Andhra Pradesh securing second and third places, respectively. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs' tableau stood out among central ministries, while the Delhi Police bagged the best marching contingent award among Central Armed Police Forces.
- Country:
- India
The 76th Republic Day celebrations saw Uttar Pradesh's tableau, which showcased the ongoing Mahakumbh, clinching the first prize. The tableau highlighted the pivotal cultural event, securing accolades for its depiction.
The Defence Ministry announced that Tripura's tableau on 'Eternal Reverence' followed closely, earning the second prize among states and union territories. Andhra Pradesh's presentation of eco-friendly wooden toys was recognized as the third-best.
Among central ministries and departments, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' tableau emerged as the winner, while Delhi Police claimed the honor of best marching contingent within Central Armed Police Forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh CM's Warm Wishes for Makar Sankranti
Sankranti Spectacle: Cockfights and Culture Clash in Andhra Pradesh
Court Alerts: Delhi Police Under Fire Over Fake Video Allegations in Riot Case
Delhi Police Slam AAP with Five FIRs Over Social Media Posts
Delhi Police Charges AAP Over AI Manipulations of Leaders