Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox: Soundscape Revolution

Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox has launched its much-anticipated third edition with a dazzling event in Hyderabad, India. The festival is renowned for its unique fusion of Bollywood and hip-hop, alongside engaging art and interactive gaming experiences.

The opening event at Boulder Hills set new benchmarks by featuring performances from celebrated artists such as Raftaar, Nikhita Gandhi, and DJ Yogii. Thousands gathered to witness an unforgettable mix of pulsating music and vibrant cultural displays.

With this third edition, Royal Stag BoomBox continues to innovate within India's music scene, creating an electrifying fusion that captures the hearts of Generation Large. The festival will continue its tour, bringing its dynamic sound to Mumbai, Gurugram, and Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)