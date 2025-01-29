Left Menu

Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox: Soundscape Revolution

Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox kicked off its third edition in Hyderabad, blending Bollywood melodies with hip-hop beats, engaging art installations, and live gaming. The event featured performances by celebrated artists like Raftaar, Nikhita Gandhi, and DJ Yogii, highlighting a new era of music and cultural fusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:18 IST
Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox: Soundscape Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox has launched its much-anticipated third edition with a dazzling event in Hyderabad, India. The festival is renowned for its unique fusion of Bollywood and hip-hop, alongside engaging art and interactive gaming experiences.

The opening event at Boulder Hills set new benchmarks by featuring performances from celebrated artists such as Raftaar, Nikhita Gandhi, and DJ Yogii. Thousands gathered to witness an unforgettable mix of pulsating music and vibrant cultural displays.

With this third edition, Royal Stag BoomBox continues to innovate within India's music scene, creating an electrifying fusion that captures the hearts of Generation Large. The festival will continue its tour, bringing its dynamic sound to Mumbai, Gurugram, and Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025