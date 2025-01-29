Tragedy Strikes at Kumbh Mela: A Stampede of Sorrow

A tragic stampede at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj resulted in multiple deaths and numerous injuries, as millions gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on X, hoping for the swift recovery of the injured, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as deeply saddening.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that some devotees climbed over barricades, leading to the chaos. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also mourned the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)