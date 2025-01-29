Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Kumbh Mela: A Stampede of Sorrow

A tragic stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed multiple lives, prompting condolences from Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi. The incident occurred during a holy dip, leaving many injured. Security measures are being questioned as officials coordinate recovery and support efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:59 IST

Akhadas take Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam with their deities (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj resulted in multiple deaths and numerous injuries, as millions gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on X, hoping for the swift recovery of the injured, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as deeply saddening.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that some devotees climbed over barricades, leading to the chaos. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also mourned the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

