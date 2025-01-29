Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede in Prayagraj
A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries as crowds gathered for Mauni Amavasya. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow and urged devotees to remain calm and follow local administration's guidance.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where a stampede claimed multiple lives and left many injured. The chaos erupted early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims congregated for the Mauni Amavasya holy dip.
Expressing his profound grief, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai conveyed condolences to the victims' families. He urged devotees to stay patient and adhere to the directives of the local administration to prevent further mishaps.
In a statement shared on X, Sai emphasized the importance of remaining calm and recommended pilgrims to use the nearest ghat for their holy bath, ensuring safety during the large-scale event.
