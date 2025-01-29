Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede in Prayagraj

A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries as crowds gathered for Mauni Amavasya. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow and urged devotees to remain calm and follow local administration's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:30 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede in Prayagraj
Seers and devotees proceed for Amrit Snan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where a stampede claimed multiple lives and left many injured. The chaos erupted early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims congregated for the Mauni Amavasya holy dip.

Expressing his profound grief, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai conveyed condolences to the victims' families. He urged devotees to stay patient and adhere to the directives of the local administration to prevent further mishaps.

In a statement shared on X, Sai emphasized the importance of remaining calm and recommended pilgrims to use the nearest ghat for their holy bath, ensuring safety during the large-scale event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025