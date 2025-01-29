Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Kumbh Mela Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh has left at least four individuals, including a woman and her daughter from Belagavi, feared dead. Local MLA Asif Sait confirmed the fatalities and called for compensation for victims' families. Authorities are working to repatriate the bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people are feared dead following a stampede at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, including a woman and her daughter from Belagavi. The tragic incident has been confirmed by Belgaum North Congress MLA Asif Sait, who extends his condolences to the victims' families.

Local authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, are making arrangements to bring the bodies back to Belagavi. The deceased include Jyoti Hattarwad and her daughter Megha, who attended the event with a travel group. Family members recount their struggle to contact the duo before confirming their deaths.

The stampede at the Sangam area occurred as scores of pilgrims gathered for Mauni Amavasya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences over the tragedy. The state government has been reticent about casualty figures but is under pressure to address the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

