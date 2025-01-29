India Eyes 2036 Olympics with Bold Infrastructure and Intellectual Plans

India is setting its sights on the 2036 Olympic Games, aiming to bolster its infrastructure and intellectual preparedness, according to Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. This development was highlighted during the 1st International Olympic Research Conference held at Rashtriya Raksha University.

Usha emphasized that India's commitment to the Olympic movement transcends sports, promoting peace and cultural exchange. The conference serves as a platform for global expertise and Indian innovation to converge, focusing on topics like urban transformation, technological advances, and inclusive governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown support for the initiative, underscoring India's dedication to potentially hosting the Olympics by investing in sports empowerment and innovation. This aligns with the country's vision to transform sports into a vehicle for societal progress and international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)