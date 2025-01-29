Left Menu

Kirtilals Expands with New Showroom in Thiruvananthapuram

Kirtilals, renowned for quality jewelry, opened its 15th showroom in Thiruvananthapuram. The spacious store features a wide array of diamond and gold jewelry and an integrated Bridal Studio. Customers can enjoy launch promotions, enhancing Kirtilals' reputation for craftsmanship, innovation, and an exceptional shopping experience.

Updated: 29-01-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kirtilals, a leader in the fine jewelry industry celebrated for its quality and craftsmanship, opened its 15th retail showroom in Thiruvananthapuram on January 27, 2025. The new store offers a vast selection of diamond and gold jewelry and boasts an integrated Bridal Studio.

The showroom provides a luxurious shopping experience with state-of-the-art visualization technology, enabling customers to preview custom designs before purchase. To commemorate the launch, Kirtilals is offering exclusive promotions, including discounts on diamond jewelry and complimentary gold coins.

Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Business Strategy, emphasized Kirtilals' dedication to expanding its reach and maintaining its legacy of excellence. The showroom reinforces Kirtilals' commitment to elegance and customer satisfaction, showcasing innovative pieces crafted by talented designers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

