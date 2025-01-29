Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Heartfelt Tribute at IIFA's Silver Jubilee

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for a heartfelt performance at the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in March. This grand event, set to unfold in Jaipur, will see her paying homage to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor. The seasoned actress expressed her enthusiasm for the event, citing it as a deeply personal milestone.

'Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Triumph in the Heart of Jaipur,' Kareena remarked, capturing the essence of the IIFA's Silver Jubilee. She highlighted the personal significance of this year's festival as it aligns with the celebrations of her grandfather's centenary, an influential figure who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary was commemorated with a significant film festival in December 2024. Prominent members of the Kapoor family, including Kareena, gathered for the event, underscoring the immense pride they share in their cinematic heritage. The festival paid tribute to Raj Kapoor's groundbreaking contributions, which revolutionized Bollywood storytelling and brought Indian cinema to a global audience.

