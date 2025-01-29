Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives

A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 individuals and injuries to 60 others, as confirmed by officials.

The incident took place in the early morning at the Sangam area, where millions of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, a highly auspicious day during the mela.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna stated at a press conference that the chaos erupted around 1-2 am due to overcrowding, leading to barricades breaking and panic as people were crushed. Over 90 injured individuals were taken to the hospital, with 30 succumbing to their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)