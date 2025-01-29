Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives

A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the Sangam area claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60. The disaster unfolded as pilgrims vied for a holy dip during Mauni Amavasya. Barricades were breached, leading to chaos. Emergency services rushed injured to hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:08 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 individuals and injuries to 60 others, as confirmed by officials.

The incident took place in the early morning at the Sangam area, where millions of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, a highly auspicious day during the mela.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna stated at a press conference that the chaos erupted around 1-2 am due to overcrowding, leading to barricades breaking and panic as people were crushed. Over 90 injured individuals were taken to the hospital, with 30 succumbing to their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025