Tragic Discovery in Dungarpur: Minors Found Hanging

In a startling discovery, the bodies of two minors were found hanging in a forested area in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, according to local police. The incident was reported on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Chetan Varhat, 18, and Ati, 14, were students at the same local school but in different grades. Chetan was in Class-12 while Ati studied in ninth standard.

Authorities, led by Ramsagda police station SHO Gopal Nath, stated that the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear and investigations are ongoing. The bodies will be returned to the respective families following a formal autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)