Tragic Discovery in Dungarpur: Minors Found Hanging
Two minors, Chetan Varhat and Ati, were found hanging in a forest in Dungarpur. Both were students at the same school, with Chetan in Class-12 and Ati in ninth grade. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of their deaths. The bodies will be released to their families post-autopsy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:38 IST
India
In a startling discovery, the bodies of two minors were found hanging in a forested area in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, according to local police. The incident was reported on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Chetan Varhat, 18, and Ati, 14, were students at the same local school but in different grades. Chetan was in Class-12 while Ati studied in ninth standard.
Authorities, led by Ramsagda police station SHO Gopal Nath, stated that the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear and investigations are ongoing. The bodies will be returned to the respective families following a formal autopsy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
