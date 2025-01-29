Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A devastating stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 others. The incident occurred as throngs of pilgrims jostled for space during the sacred Mauni Amavasya bath. Authorities are working to ensure safety and eliminate VIP protocols in the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday resulted in at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries, according to officials.

The stampede erupted as millions of pilgrims crowded the Sangam area for the Mauni Amavasya, a highly auspicious day. Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna announced at an evening press conference that over 90 people were rushed to the hospital, 30 of whom did not survive.

Amid the chaos, barricades collapsed under the pressure of the crowd, crushing those waiting for the holy dip during the 'brahm muhurt'. The incident prompted officials to issue strict new directives, including the removal of VIP protocols. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached out to spiritual leaders, urging safe participation in future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

