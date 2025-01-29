Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday resulted in at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries, according to officials.

The stampede erupted as millions of pilgrims crowded the Sangam area for the Mauni Amavasya, a highly auspicious day. Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna announced at an evening press conference that over 90 people were rushed to the hospital, 30 of whom did not survive.

Amid the chaos, barricades collapsed under the pressure of the crowd, crushing those waiting for the holy dip during the 'brahm muhurt'. The incident prompted officials to issue strict new directives, including the removal of VIP protocols. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached out to spiritual leaders, urging safe participation in future events.

