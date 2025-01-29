Maha Kumbh Tragedy: VIP Culture and Mismanagement Under Fire

The opposition launched a scathing attack on the central and Uttar Pradesh governments after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela resulted in numerous casualties. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused officials of prioritizing VIP movements over the safety of common devotees, pointing to mismanagement as a key cause of the tragedy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other political leaders criticized the lack of adequate arrangements, highlighted despite the significant financial resources allocated to the event. They called for accountability and urged the government to improve safety measures, fearing more incidents with several important gatherings still pending.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the event's management be transferred to the army, citing the missteps as evidence of incompetence. Calls for reform in managing large-scale religious events resonate widely, with many emphasizing safety and the need to curb VIP privileges during such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)