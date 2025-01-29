Left Menu

Melodies at Sunset: The Vibrant Beating Retreat Ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi, marking the end of the Republic Day celebrations, captivated audiences with musical performances by Indian military bands. The event featured 30 tunes, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage against the backdrop of Raisina Hills. The tradition dates back to the state visit of Queen Elizabeth II in 1955.

29-01-2025
Amidst an evocative setting, the Beating Retreat ceremony unfurled its charm at Vijay Chowk, mesmerizing spectators with an amalgamation of musical symphony and a sunset over Raisina Hills on Wednesday.

Marking the culmination of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, various bands from the Indian military regaled a distinguished audience, playing 30 melodious tunes. Key dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were in attendance.

Initially conceived in 1955, the Beating Retreat has evolved into an event showcasing India's musical and cultural heritage, drawing cheers and applause for its magnificent presentation.

