The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Maha Kumbh Mela, following a tragic stampede that killed 30 and injured 60. The stampede occurred during Mauni Amavasya as pilgrims gathered for a holy dip, highlighting severe event mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:21 IST
Maha Kumbh Tragedy: Stampede Exposes Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday has resulted in at least 30 fatalities and left 60 injured, according to officials. The incident took place during the early hours as a crowd of pilgrims surged for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has publicly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for its inadequate handling of the mega event. They expressed their condolences to the victims' families and pointed out the government's mismanagement despite incurring significant expenses.

The disaster highlights severe flaws in crowd control and event organization by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, with many calling for accountability and improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

