Jharkhand Honors Hockey Icons with Land Allotments
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren awarded land allotment letters to hockey stars Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, granting them 3,750 sqft each in Ranchi's Harmu colony. Additionally, the government announced a grant of Rs 35 lakh each to build houses, recognizing their contributions to the state's legacy.
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren presented land allotment letters to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, celebrated hockey players from the state, on Wednesday.
Both athletes received 3,750 square feet of land in Ranchi's Harmu residential colony. The government further pledged a financial aid of Rs 35 lakh each for constructing houses.
At the state secretariat ceremony, Soren emphasized the government's commitment, stating, "It was our government's decision to provide land to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan in Ranchi. We fulfilled our promise today." He lauded their contribution, highlighting how the daughters of Jharkhand have brought recognition worldwide through their diverse talents.
