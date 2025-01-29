Left Menu

Jharkhand Honors Hockey Icons with Land Allotments

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren awarded land allotment letters to hockey stars Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, granting them 3,750 sqft each in Ranchi's Harmu colony. Additionally, the government announced a grant of Rs 35 lakh each to build houses, recognizing their contributions to the state's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:24 IST
Jharkhand Honors Hockey Icons with Land Allotments
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren presented land allotment letters to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, celebrated hockey players from the state, on Wednesday.

Both athletes received 3,750 square feet of land in Ranchi's Harmu residential colony. The government further pledged a financial aid of Rs 35 lakh each for constructing houses.

At the state secretariat ceremony, Soren emphasized the government's commitment, stating, "It was our government's decision to provide land to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan in Ranchi. We fulfilled our promise today." He lauded their contribution, highlighting how the daughters of Jharkhand have brought recognition worldwide through their diverse talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025