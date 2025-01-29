Left Menu

West Bengal Sends Team to Maha Kumbh After Stampede

The West Bengal government dispatches a team to Maha Kumbh to assess conditions, following a deadly stampede. With insufficient information from Uttar Pradesh authorities, concerns rise over pilgrims from the state. At least 30 people died in the tragic event, and 60 others were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has decided to send a team to the Maha Kumbh after receiving no updates from the Uttar Pradesh administration regarding the condition of pilgrims from the state, following a stampede. A senior official revealed the decision in response to the lack of communication.

An official team from the Resident Commissioner's office in New Delhi will travel to Prayagraj to evaluate the situation and determine the well-being of pilgrims. The stampede, which occurred in the Sangam area during Mauni Amavasya, resulted in at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries as pilgrims crowded for the holy dip.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the victims' families and highlighted her experience with large gatherings, emphasizing the need for meticulous planning. The West Bengal authority's proactive measures signify their commitment to ensuring pilgrims' safety and prompt information gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

