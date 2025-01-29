Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims 30 Lives Amidst Holy Rituals

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the Sangam area resulted in the tragic death of at least 30 people and left 60 injured. The incident occurred when a massive crowd of pilgrims surged to perform a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressed their condolences. In response to the tragedy, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a judicial probe led by a three-member commission and an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's kin.

Officials cited overcrowding and broken barricades as contributing factors to the disaster. The Kumbh Mela has a history of such incidents, with similar tragedies occurring in past years. Measures to prevent future occurrences were emphasized, but the emotional toll on families remains immeasurable.

(With inputs from agencies.)