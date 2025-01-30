Triumphant Performance: NCC Karnataka-Goa Clinches Prime Minister's Banner 2025
The NCC Karnataka-Goa Directorate has won the Prime Minister's Banner 2025 at the Republic Day Camp, New Delhi. The accolade reflects the unit's achievements across several events, showcasing exceptional training and professionalism. Air Commodore SB Arunkumar accepted the banner, acknowledging the efforts of the cadets and staff.
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Karnataka-Goa Directorate has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the prestigious Prime Minister's Banner 2025 during the Republic Day Camp held in New Delhi.
The accolade was presented to the Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa, Air Commodore SB Arunkumar VSM, at the Prime Minister's Rally. The Directorate's stellar performance across multiple events underscores their commitment to excellence.
The unit's achievements, including triumphs in the Inter Directorate Shooting Championship, All India Vayu Sainik Camp, All India Thal Sainik Camp, and more, highlight their enduring professionalism and resilience. The award reflects the unwavering dedication of the cadets and staff, as noted by a Defence Public Relations Officer.
