Left Menu

Triumphant Performance: NCC Karnataka-Goa Clinches Prime Minister's Banner 2025

The NCC Karnataka-Goa Directorate has won the Prime Minister's Banner 2025 at the Republic Day Camp, New Delhi. The accolade reflects the unit's achievements across several events, showcasing exceptional training and professionalism. Air Commodore SB Arunkumar accepted the banner, acknowledging the efforts of the cadets and staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:51 IST
Triumphant Performance: NCC Karnataka-Goa Clinches Prime Minister's Banner 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Karnataka-Goa Directorate has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the prestigious Prime Minister's Banner 2025 during the Republic Day Camp held in New Delhi.

The accolade was presented to the Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa, Air Commodore SB Arunkumar VSM, at the Prime Minister's Rally. The Directorate's stellar performance across multiple events underscores their commitment to excellence.

The unit's achievements, including triumphs in the Inter Directorate Shooting Championship, All India Vayu Sainik Camp, All India Thal Sainik Camp, and more, highlight their enduring professionalism and resilience. The award reflects the unwavering dedication of the cadets and staff, as noted by a Defence Public Relations Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025