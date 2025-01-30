Gandhi-Baba Jatra: A Unique Republic Day Fair Celebrating National Unity

The village of Ujed in Maharashtra's Latur district offers a unique twist on Republic Day celebrations with its 'Gandhi-baba Jatra'. This fair, contrasting the more common deity-dedicated events, focuses on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, drawing villagers together in a vibrant three-day celebration.

In a spectacle of unbridled energy, villagers adorned the streets with flags and colorful rangolis, while Nandini Jadhav, the village sarpanch, spearheaded a procession dedicated to bringing Gandhi's bust to the village square from the gram panchayat office.

The fair featured a variety of attractions, including agricultural exhibitions, children's competitions, wrestling matches, and cultural programs. Initiated in 1955 as an inclusive, non-religious event, the 'Gandhi-baba Jatra' remains a unique cultural celebration promoting the peace and unity championed by Mahatma Gandhi, gaining significance every Republic Day.

