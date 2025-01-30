Left Menu

Flashback to FTII: Jaideep Ahlawat's Journey from Stage to Stardom

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat reminisces about his days at FTII with friends like Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma. Known for 'Paatal Lok', he shares insights on his career, collaborations, and ongoing connections with fellow actors. Ahlawat also reflects on working with Kareena Kapoor in 'Jaane Jaan' and his future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:06 IST
Flashback to FTII: Jaideep Ahlawat's Journey from Stage to Stardom
Jaideep Ahlawat (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, celebrated for his remarkable portrayal of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the critically acclaimed series 'Paatal Lok', recently reflected on his memorable time at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, alongside friends and batchmates such as Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma.

Jaideep, who commenced his Bollywood journey with the film 'Aakrosh', starring Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn, initially played minor roles in various movies like 'Raees', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raazi', and 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. However, it was his lead role in 'Paatal Lok' that catapulted him to fame in 2020.

Following the recent success of 'Paatal Lok's' second season, a photo of Jaideep from his college days, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, Sunny Hinduja, and Prabhat Raghunandan, went viral. In a recent interview, Jaideep shared fond memories of their time at FTII, expressing satisfaction that his friends are now thriving in Bollywood.

At 44, Jaideep maintains strong ties with his former batchmates through a WhatsApp group named 'Mazboot Actors Association'. He, Rajkummar, and Vijay have appeared in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Jaane Jaan'. Jaideep is selective about his projects, recently co-starring with Kareena Kapoor in 'Jaane Jaan', released on Netflix.

Jaideep Ahlawat is set to appear in the highly anticipated third season of 'The Family Man' series, starring Manoj Bajpayee and created by Raj & DK, signifying his continued ascent in the entertainment industry.

