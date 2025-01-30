Allahabad MP Blasts Administration for Kumbh Stampede Mishandling
Allahabad MP Ujjwal Raman Singh visited Swaroop Rani Memorial Hospital to meet victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede, criticizing poor crowd management. Singh highlighted negligence by the Kumbh administration despite warnings, inadequate facilities, and incomplete infrastructure. He demands increased compensation for victims and an independent audit of expenses.
- Country:
- India
Allahabad Member of Parliament, Ujjwal Raman Singh, made a visit to Swaroop Rani Memorial Hospital following the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede which resulted in 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. He strongly condemned the Kumbh administration and police for what he termed as a 'major failure in crowd management.'
Singh accused the Kumbh administration of neglect and ignoring expert advice, despite repeated warnings. He highlighted glaring issues such as insufficient safety measures for ordinary devotees, inadequate sanitation, and the mishandling of infrastructure projects which exacerbated the situation.
Finally, Singh urged for an independent audit of the Rs 7,000 crore expenditure, denouncing the existing committee as a cover-up. He demanded higher compensation for victims, actions against responsible officials, and a stricter regulation of VIP movements in the Kumbh Mela area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
