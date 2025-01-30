Swara Bhasker’s Controversial Twitter Suspension Sparks Debate

In a shocking development, actor Swara Bhasker's X account has been permanently suspended over alleged copyright infringements related to two Republic Day posts she shared. Announcing the suspension on Thursday, Bhasker described the decision as both 'ridiculous' and 'untenable.'

Swara revealed the suspension details by sharing a screenshot from the platform's team, sent to her email, on Instagram. She highlighted that her account was disabled and marked for permanent suspension based on purported copyright infringements of two tweets. One tweet featured an iconic Hindi protest slogan, while the other showed her child waving the Indian flag.

Rejecting the copyright claims, Bhasker argued that these incidents should be seen as harassment and an attempt to suppress her freedom of speech. Expressing her outrage, she called on the platform to review and reverse the contentious decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)