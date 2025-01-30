Tragedy Strikes: Devotee Loses Life At Maha Kumbh Stampede
Nihali Devi, a 60-year-old devotee from Ajmer, lost her life during the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage stampede in Prayagraj. Her body was escorted back to her village in Rajasthan. Devastated family members and community performed her last rites. The tragic incident claimed at least 30 lives and left many injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The village of Siyar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district is steeped in mourning following the return of Nihali Devi's body, a woman who perished during the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.
Her body was brought back by an ambulance escorted by the Uttar Pradesh police, and her last rites were conducted by her heartbroken family on Thursday afternoon.
The unfortunate incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya, as millions flocked to the Sangam for a holy dip, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. Nihali Devi's death underscores the tragedy that has impacted countless families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement