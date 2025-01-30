Tragedy Strikes: Devotee Loses Life At Maha Kumbh Stampede

The village of Siyar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district is steeped in mourning following the return of Nihali Devi's body, a woman who perished during the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.

Her body was brought back by an ambulance escorted by the Uttar Pradesh police, and her last rites were conducted by her heartbroken family on Thursday afternoon.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Mauni Amavasya, as millions flocked to the Sangam for a holy dip, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. Nihali Devi's death underscores the tragedy that has impacted countless families.

(With inputs from agencies.)