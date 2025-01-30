Uttar Pradesh CM Honors Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, observed at Shaheed Smarak along the Gomti river on Thursday.

The event, marking Shaheed Diwas, also honored the martyrs of the freedom struggle, with Adityanath lighting lamps in the river to symbolize prayers for national unity and peace.

The ceremony featured performances by renowned singers, delivering soul-stirring bhajans such as Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye. Distinguished leaders like Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad and Mayor Sushma Kharkwal attended, underscoring the occasion's significance.

