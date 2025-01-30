Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Honors Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas

On Shaheed Diwas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and freedom struggle martyrs at Shaheed Smarak. The ceremony featured renowned singers performing bhajans, and saw attendance from dignitaries like Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad and Legislative Council member Lal Ji Prasad Nirmal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Honors Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, observed at Shaheed Smarak along the Gomti river on Thursday.

The event, marking Shaheed Diwas, also honored the martyrs of the freedom struggle, with Adityanath lighting lamps in the river to symbolize prayers for national unity and peace.

The ceremony featured performances by renowned singers, delivering soul-stirring bhajans such as Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye. Distinguished leaders like Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad and Mayor Sushma Kharkwal attended, underscoring the occasion's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025