Jaideep Ahlawat: From Rockstar to Paatal Lok

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, celebrated for his versatile roles in both films and digital series, recently shared his experiences working alongside prominent names in Indian cinema such as Ranbir Kapoor and Kamal Haasan. Ahlawat praised their unwavering focus and commitment, highlighting Kapoor's disciplined approach during their collaborative work on the film 'Rockstar'.

Ahlawat, who garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Hathiram Chaudhary in 'Paatal Lok', also discussed his brief role in 'Rockstar', where he played the brother of Kapoor's character, Jordan. He observed Kapoor's intense concentration and seamless transformation into character, attributing these qualities to the actor's success.

In a conversation about the South Indian film industry versus Bollywood, Ahlawat pointed out the South's unique storytelling and vibrant cinema culture, noting their structured approach and reduced piracy issues. Reflecting on his experience with Kamal Haasan in 'Vishwaroopam', Ahlawat described Haasan as an 'encyclopedia' of knowledge, impressed by his technical prowess and extensive understanding of filmmaking.

Ahlawat further remarked on Haasan's vast educational background, acknowledging his own learning experience alongside the veteran actor. In 'Paatal Lok', Ahlawat's performance as the gritty Hathiram Chaudhary was praised for its depth, exploring themes of morality amidst a backdrop of crime and corruption.

The actor expressed gratitude for the opportunities in his career, reflecting on projects like 'Raazi' and 'Kaalakaandi' where his performances stood out. As audiences anticipate the unfolding of Hathiram's story in 'Paatal Lok' season 2, Ahlawat continues to challenge himself with complex roles.

