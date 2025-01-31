Policing the Plate: Officer Suspended Amidst Kumbh Mela Controversy
A police officer was suspended after a video allegedly showed him mixing ash into food intended for devotees at a community feast during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The incident prompted action from authorities and was widely shared on social media, highlighted by politician Akhilesh Yadav.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a police officer has been suspended following the emergence of a viral video. The footage allegedly shows the officer mixing ash into food at a community feast for devotees.
The suspension was confirmed by DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, who stated that the Station House Officer of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, is the officer in question. The video gained significant attention on social media, leading to a public outcry.
The incident was also highlighted by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who urged the public to be vigilant against political animosity affecting communal services. As millions flock to the Maha Kumbh, free and affordable meals are being provided to pilgrims by various groups, which makes this incident particularly disconcerting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- officer
- suspended
- Maha Kumbh Mela
- viral video
- community feast
- ash
- mixing
- devotees
- Prayagraj
ALSO READ
Akash Deep's Journey: From Shyness to Gabba Glory
Sports Highlights: Allgaier Leads Daytona 500 Bid, Swiatek and Raducanu Set to Clash
Rebuilding Hope Amid Ashes: The Southern California Fire Recovery Journey
Judicial Inquiries Launched into High-Profile Maharashtra Murders
Maharashtra to Pioneer Innovation City: A New Hub for AI Start-Ups