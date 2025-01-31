Policing the Plate: Officer Suspended Amidst Kumbh Mela Controversy

In a shocking incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a police officer has been suspended following the emergence of a viral video. The footage allegedly shows the officer mixing ash into food at a community feast for devotees.

The suspension was confirmed by DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, who stated that the Station House Officer of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, is the officer in question. The video gained significant attention on social media, leading to a public outcry.

The incident was also highlighted by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who urged the public to be vigilant against political animosity affecting communal services. As millions flock to the Maha Kumbh, free and affordable meals are being provided to pilgrims by various groups, which makes this incident particularly disconcerting.

(With inputs from agencies.)