Farewell to a 60s Icon: Marianne Faithfull Passes at 78

Legendary English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, renowned for her 1960s hit 'As Tears Go By,' has died at the age of 78, according to reports from British media on Thursday.

A statement from Faithfull's spokesperson, cited by the BBC, conveyed the profound sadness of her passing. 'It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter, and actress Marianne Faithfull,' the statement read.

Marianne Faithfull passed away peacefully in London, surrounded by her close family. Her contributions to music and film will ensure her legacy endures.

