Netflix Unveils Thrilling New Series 'Dabba Cartel'

Netflix is set to release 'Dabba Cartel', a new thriller drama, on February 28. The series, featuring a talented cast including Shabana Azmi, follows five women whose dabba service evolves into a drug cartel, clashing with a pharma scandal. It's Netflix's first collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:41 IST
Netflix has announced its latest thriller drama series, 'Dabba Cartel', set to premiere on February 28. The show stars Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Jyotika, and is set in the Mumbai suburbs of Thane.

Created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda, and directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the series follows five ordinary women whose dabba service spirals into a high-stakes drug delivery operation. This marks Netflix's first series collaboration with Excel Entertainment, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

'Dabba Cartel' delves into ambition and greed, showcasing a dramatic tale with far-reaching consequences. The series promises a fresh blend of drama and suspense, with a power-packed ensemble cast, making it a highly anticipated release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

