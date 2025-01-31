Left Menu

Pooja Hegde Talks Vijay's Political Leap & Bold Role in 'Deva'

Actor Pooja Hegde expresses her mixed feelings about Tamil superstar Vijay's decision to leave cinema for politics. She reunites with him in 'Jana Nayakan,' his last film. Hegde discusses her role as an investigative journalist in 'Deva' and anticipates more diverse projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:14 IST
Pooja Hegde
  • Country:
  • India

Pooja Hegde, known for her roles alongside some of cinema's biggest names, recently shared her thoughts on Vijay's transition from film to politics. The Tamil superstar, set to leave the big screen to focus on his political career, will star in 'Jana Nayakan,' his final cinematic venture.

In an exclusive with PTI, Hegde revealed her bittersweet feelings about Vijay's decision. 'I'm sad but supportive,' she mentioned, and commended his courage to embark on a new path. Hegde's latest role in 'Deva' sees her portray a gutsy investigative journalist, showcasing her range as an actress.

Drawing inspiration from iconic films, Hegde aims to explore diverse roles, including her upcoming projects 'Retro' with Suriya and a comedy with Varun Dhawan. She continues to break new ground in the film industry, balancing varied roles with her growing filmography.

(With inputs from agencies.)

