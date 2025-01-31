Pooja Hegde Talks Vijay's Political Leap & Bold Role in 'Deva'

Pooja Hegde, known for her roles alongside some of cinema's biggest names, recently shared her thoughts on Vijay's transition from film to politics. The Tamil superstar, set to leave the big screen to focus on his political career, will star in 'Jana Nayakan,' his final cinematic venture.

In an exclusive with PTI, Hegde revealed her bittersweet feelings about Vijay's decision. 'I'm sad but supportive,' she mentioned, and commended his courage to embark on a new path. Hegde's latest role in 'Deva' sees her portray a gutsy investigative journalist, showcasing her range as an actress.

Drawing inspiration from iconic films, Hegde aims to explore diverse roles, including her upcoming projects 'Retro' with Suriya and a comedy with Varun Dhawan. She continues to break new ground in the film industry, balancing varied roles with her growing filmography.

(With inputs from agencies.)