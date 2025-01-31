Naga Chaitanya Speaks on Allu Arjun's Arrest After Stampede Tragedy
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya commented on Allu Arjun's recent arrest following a tragic stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2'. A fan lost her life, sparking legal actions against Arjun and others involved. Chaitanya empathized with the situation and supported Arjun, as he promotes his new film 'Thandel'.
Actor Naga Chaitanya has expressed solidarity with fellow Telugu star Allu Arjun following the latter's arrest after a tragic stampede at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere that resulted in a woman's death.
The incident unfolded at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, where a fan frenzy to see Arjun culminated in chaos, leaving a woman dead and her child injured. Legal actions promptly followed, targeting Arjun, his security, and theatre officials.
Arjun's detention on December 13 was short-lived, thanks to interim bail quickly secured, turning into regular bail by January 3. Amidst this, Chaitanya, meanwhile promoting his film 'Thandel', voiced strong community support for Arjun.
(With inputs from agencies.)
