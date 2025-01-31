Bollywood Stars Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao Launch KAMPA Films
Bollywood actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao have announced the launch of their production company, KAMPA Films. The name KAMPA is derived from the initials of their mothers’ names. The couple aims to bring their passion for storytelling to life through this new venture.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood's dynamic couple, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, have made their foray into film production with the launch of KAMPA Films.
Rao, celebrated for his roles in movies like 'Stree 2' and 'Trapped', expressed his excitement about this new venture with his wife, describing it as a natural extension of their love for cinema. Patralekhaa, who rose to prominence with her role in 'CityLights', shares this vision.
KAMPA, a name that blends the initials of their mothers, marks the couple's intent to tell meaningful stories. The production house is already working on multiple projects, ushering in a new chapter for the talented duo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Storyteller: A Journey of Friendship and Self-Discovery through Cinema
Controversial Journey of 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut's Political Cinematic Debut
A Cinematic Legend: Remembering David Lynch
Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025: A Celebration of Asian Cinema
SIFFCY 2025: Inspiring Young Minds Through Global Cinema