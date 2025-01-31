Vice-President's Visit Amidst Maha Kumbh Tragedy

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this Saturday, according to official sources.

The visit comes in the wake of a stampede at the sacred site, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30 pilgrims. The incident has cast a shadow over the religious gathering, raising concerns about safety measures.

Dhankhar, along with his spouse Sudesh, will arrive in Prayagraj at around 2:15 pm and plans to return to Delhi later that evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)