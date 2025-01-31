Vice-President's Visit Amidst Maha Kumbh Tragedy
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar plans to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday, following a tragic stampede that claimed the lives of over 30 pilgrims. Accompanied by his spouse, Sudesh, Dhankhar is scheduled to return to Delhi later the same day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this Saturday, according to official sources.
The visit comes in the wake of a stampede at the sacred site, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30 pilgrims. The incident has cast a shadow over the religious gathering, raising concerns about safety measures.
Dhankhar, along with his spouse Sudesh, will arrive in Prayagraj at around 2:15 pm and plans to return to Delhi later that evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vice-President
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Maha Kumbh
- Prayagraj
- stampede
- tragedy
- pilgrims
- Sangam
- visit
- Delhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks Continue in Uttar Pradesh Villages
Mystery Illness Unveils Tragedy in Budhal Village
Tragedy at Stilfontein: The Aftermath of a Government Crackdown on Illegal Mining
Tragedy Strikes: Newborn Dies Amid Hospital Probe
Negligence in Midnapore Hospital: Tragedy Sparks Massive Suspension