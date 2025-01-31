Global Diplomats Gather at Maha Kumbh Mela for Holy Dip

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is slated to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday. Accompanying them are 116 diplomats from 73 nations, marking a significant diplomatic presence at the event.

Officials confirmed the Vice President's visit without disclosing his detailed itinerary. The event will also witness Chief Minister Adityanath attending a religious ceremony in Mahakumbh Nagar, adding to the day's significance.

Security measures have been intensified to accommodate the diplomats who will hoist their national flags and partake in traditional rites, amidst the millions of pilgrims attending this 12-yearly religious congregation.

