Blossoms of Patriotism: India's National Symbols in Bloom

The Veer Jijamata Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla is currently the venue for a remarkable flower show that spans three days, showcasing an inspired theme centered on India's national symbols. Organized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with Tree Authority's collaboration, the event commenced on Friday and is set to conclude on Sunday.

This annual floral extravaganza highlights an impressive array of plants, crafted into stunning visual representations of the country's emblematic animal, bird, flag, currency, and other symbols. The showcase features 5,000 plant species, each accompanied by informative labels explaining their various uses, aiming to promote environmental conservation.

Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens, emphasizes the event's role in fostering environmental stewardship, urging citizens to actively participate in such initiatives. Regular visitor impressions echo sentiments of awe and appreciation, attributing joy and enrichment to the vibrant display of florals, which serves horticulture and botany enthusiasts wonderfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)