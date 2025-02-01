Left Menu

Bollywood Extravaganza: IIFA Awards 2025 Set for a Spectacular Show

The IIFA Awards 2025, set in Jaipur, will feature 100-plus Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. Aimed at fostering global recognition of Indian cinema, the event will be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Plans are also underway to start 'IIFA Worldwide' to promote international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 is gearing up for a star-studded event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, featuring over 100 Bollywood celebrities, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Founder-director Andre Timmins describes the event as akin to a 'big fat wedding' that unites the film industry and fans.

Hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, the awards ceremony will unfold on March 8 and 9. The goal, according to Timmins, is to elevate India's cultural presence globally. With support from the Indian government, IIFA aims to amplify the grandeur of the annual event, similar to major global concerts.

The 2025 edition will not only celebrate Bollywood but also feature talent from the South Indian cinema, enhancing the cultural exchange. Additionally, IIFA is exploring a Western expansion with 'IIFA Worldwide', aiming to bridge Bollywood and Hollywood in venues across the U.S. like Las Vegas and Miami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

