BAPS Multi-Cultural Centre & Temple: A Beacon of Unity and Ubuntu

The launch of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple was praised by Deputy President Paul Mashatile. He emphasized the alignment of BAPS principles with South Africa’s ethos of Ubuntu, highlighting the community's role in nation-building and inviting collaboration to address socio-economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Multi-Cultural Centre and Temple in South Africa. Lauding the Hindu community, Mashatile drew parallels between BAPS principles and the nation's ethos of Ubuntu, emphasizing a shared commitment to humanity and interconnectedness.

Mashatile described the new center as a 'beacon of faith, culture, and unity,' noting BAPS's dedication to humanitarian efforts, social improvement, and cultural preservation. The temple is envisioned as a sanctuary for spiritual enrichment and peace for all people.

The Deputy President invited BAPS to collaborate with the government on vital issues such as poverty and gender-based violence, stressing the importance of mutual efforts to promote freedom, peace, and respect for human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

