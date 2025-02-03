Embracing Harmony: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Pledges Safety for All
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reassures safety for all Bangladesh citizens, emphasizing the country's history of communal harmony. During Saraswati Puja, Yunus highlights peace, welfare, and prosperity while addressing recent concerns about religious violence following the ousting of former PM Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has emphasized the country's commitment to safety for all, irrespective of religion or caste. In a message during Saraswati Puja, Yunus highlighted Bangladesh's rich legacy of communal harmony.
The festival was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm and fervor among the Hindu community. Yunus, who assumed leadership after the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reassured citizens of the interim government's dedication to equal rights and harmony.
Despite Yunus's positive message, concerns linger over recent incidents of violence against religious minorities, raising alarms in neighboring India. The chief adviser's remarks aim to promote peace and development across the nation.
