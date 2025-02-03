Farewell to a Banking Titan: The Legacy of Victor Menezes

Victor Menezes, a veteran banker and one of the first India-origin chief executives to lead major global multinationals, has passed away in the United States at the age of 77. Sources confirmed his death on Monday without disclosing the cause.

Born in Pune, Menezes was an alumnus of both IIT-Bombay, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering in 1970, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His three-decade-long career at Citibank culminated in his role as the senior vice chairman of the financial powerhouse.

Beyond banking, Menezes was deeply involved in philanthropy, notably donating USD 3 million to IIT-Bombay to establish a convention center. His death was mourned by business leaders, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, who praised his intellect and collegial spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)