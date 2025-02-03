Farewell to a Banking Titan: The Legacy of Victor Menezes
Victor Menezes, a pioneering India-origin executive, passed away at 77 in the United States. With a distinguished 32-year career at Citibank, where he reached the position of senior vice chairman, Menezes was also a generous philanthropist, significantly contributing to IIT-Bombay's development.
- Country:
- India
Victor Menezes, a veteran banker and one of the first India-origin chief executives to lead major global multinationals, has passed away in the United States at the age of 77. Sources confirmed his death on Monday without disclosing the cause.
Born in Pune, Menezes was an alumnus of both IIT-Bombay, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering in 1970, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His three-decade-long career at Citibank culminated in his role as the senior vice chairman of the financial powerhouse.
Beyond banking, Menezes was deeply involved in philanthropy, notably donating USD 3 million to IIT-Bombay to establish a convention center. His death was mourned by business leaders, including Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon, who praised his intellect and collegial spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Victor Menezes
- banking
- philanthropy
- Citibank
- IIT-Bombay
- MIT
- India
- CXO
- leadership
- pioneer
ALSO READ
Naidu Propels Andhra Pradesh at Davos Summit
Global Powerhouses Gear Up for WEF 2025: India Shines in Davos
Global Spotlight on India's Economic Policies at Davos
Bollywood Drama, British Loss, and Rocking India
Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai police.