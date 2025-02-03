Saif Ali Khan Returns: Announces New Movie After Knife Attack

In his first appearance since a knife attack at his home, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan attended a Netflix event on Monday to unveil upcoming projects. Khan expressed relief at being able to stand before an audience again after the traumatic incident last month.

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area on January 16. Following surgery, he was discharged four days later. Khan expressed enthusiasm about his upcoming film, 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', a heist drama directed by Robbie Grewal and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat.

The film is being produced by filmmaker Siddharth Anand, known for 'Pathaan', along with his wife Mamta Anand under the banner Marflix Pictures. Khan shared his excitement about the project, expressing a long-held interest in doing a heist film. 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter' is set for release on Netflix.

